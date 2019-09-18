Here is How Much The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro And iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost

The Apple iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max arrive in India later this month. The three new iPhones succeed the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are the first time when the “Pro” moniker has been adopted by the iPhones. But the biggest highlight from this year’s iPhone announcements has to be the iPhone 11 logically taking over the reins from the iPhone XR. But how much would the new iPhone 11 line-up cost in India? In India, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max go on sale on September 27. This means all three phones go on sale at the same time, which in a way simplifies the decision making process for potential buyers.

For starters, let us take a look at the iPhone 11. This is the successor to the iPhone XR and does solve the biggest complaint that people had with the iPhone XR—the single camera, though that didn’t stop it from becoming the largest selling smartphone in the world by a huge margin in the first half of this year. The iPhone 11 gets a dual camera setup at the back, with a new wide and a new ultra-wide camera, working with the updated Smart HDR and image processing algorithms as well as a Night Mode. The updated specs include the new Apple A13 Bionic chip and the immense power and AI prowess it packs in, faster Face ID, longer battery life, support for faster LTE and new colour options as well. This retains the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, though that has been tweaked for better colours and brightness. There will be three variants on sale in India. The entry price is Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB variant costs Rs 69,900 and the 256GB option is priced at Rs 79,900. The very fact that this year’s entry point into the iPhone line-up is Rs 10,000 or so lesser than last year itself is a massive advantage.

Then there is the iPhone 11 Pro, the first time the Pro moniker has been used for an iPhone. That is serious stuff then. Triple camera, a very powerful A13 Bionic chip, a new Night Mode for photography in low light, a new textured matte glass at the back as well as the improvements in performance and security that iOS 13 brings to the table are just some of the many highlights. This has a new 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display which supports the HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG high dynamic range (HDR) standards as well. The prices for this are very similar to the pricing of the iPhone XS from last year—Rs 99,900 for the 64GB option, Rs 1,13,900 for the 256GB storage and Rs 1,31,900 for 512GB storage space.

Then there is the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max, which has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. In fact, apart from the all the power, the new triple cameras and the AI capabilities, the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s battery life is as much as 5 hours more than last year’s iPhone XS Max. The prices are also similar to the launch prices of last year’s iPhone XS Max—Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB option, Rs 1,23,900 for the 256GB option and Rs 1,41,900 for the 512GB option.

This does mean that there is now a larger gap than before, at least in terms of the pricing, between the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro line-up. At present, we do not have the specifics on any launch offers from either the online stores in India, or even mobile operators such as Airtel or Vodafone who may bundle additional offers with the new iPhones—we should know more once the pre-orders go Live.

