Here is Why Millennials Are Opting For Realme2
The Realme2, priced at just Rs 8990 is a power packed phone that not only comes with a great camera, stylish looks but also gives a smooth user experience along with an undeniably long battery life.
This newest entrant in the budget phone segment is creating a buzz like no other. Sporting the latest “Notch above”, the Realme2, priced at just Rs 8990 is a power packed phone that not only comes with a great camera, stylish looks but also gives a smooth user experience along with an undeniably long battery life.
With a massive display and a 6.2 inch notch screen that has a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, this phone is made for the video streamers, high tech gamers, phone photography enthusiasts and long phone call lovers! Made for a high power usage, the Realme2 is crafted with a bigger and smatter 4230mAh battery coupled with an AI Power Master. This means that there is no limit on indulgence with this smartphone as the AI Power Master smartly allocates processor resources to both the running and in-background apps and reduces the overall power consumption to almost 5-11%.
The Realme2 comes with a 13M+2M rear dual camera bringing out the photographer in you! Additionally, with its 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64 GB storage variants, this phone has expandable storage up to 256 GB and will never slow you down.
If you are still in two minds then here is a fun watch that will seal your vote for Realme2.
