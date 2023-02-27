Here Is Why Oppo Find N2 Flip Smartphone Has Managed To Impress Everyone

Smartphone maker Oppo recently launched its first flip-style foldable smartphone — Oppo Find N2 Flip, which takes on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. The new Flexion hinge mechanism from Oppo has managed to fascinate everyone. The Flexion hinge technology separates the Oppo Find N2 Flip from other flip phones

“Some flip phones also have a clumsy folding mechanism and a main screen that collects dust in the deep crease. But thanks to the inredible new, smaller Flexion Hinge at the heart of the phone, the Find N2 Flip eradicates these drawbacks," the company said.

As per Oppo, the newer hinge features fewer parts, sports a cleaner design, and presents a more stable solution. It improves core functionality with a new cam system and 1/4 spindle assembly so it can hold firm between 45-degree and 110-degree when folded.

The Flexion Hinge boasts a flexible stainless-steel element that is precision etched and injected with a soft, pliable material. Oppo uses aeronautical high-strength steel at the key bearing position to ensure the hinge delivers high reliability with a tensile and yield strength that is higher by 15 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, when compared to traditional hinge design.

Meanwhile, the aircraft-grade carbon-fibre reinforced polymer guarantees strength while being lightweight. This creates the perfect amount of flex and firmness, whether you are folding the phone or typing on its display. The Find N2 Flip also uses a new “waterdrop fold" when closed.

This waterdrop shape has a larger bending radius and results in a lighter crease and lesser screen deformation when compared to a U-shaped hinge.

The improved, miniaturised hinge on the Find N2 Flip lets OPPO fit a large 3.26-inch cover screen on the front of the phone that accounts for 48.5 per cent of the top half of the device to display more content, including important settings and widgets, notifications, a larger preview screen for photography, and even interactive e-pets

A smaller hinge also makes a high-capacity, fast-charging battery possible. While most flip phones feature between 3500mAh and 3700mAh of power, the Find N2 Flip upgrades that capacity to 4300mAh.

The Flexion Hinge and unique Reticular Matrix Plate supporting the screen result in the shallowest crease of any folding phone that makes it virtually invisible.

Find N2 Flip’s Reticular Matrix Plate combines with display layers to achieve the perfect fold.

Read all the Latest Tech News here