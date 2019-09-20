Here's a List of Samsung Phones Set to Get the Android 10 Update

Earlier in the week, a leak claimed that Samsung will soon release Android 10 beta updates for its 2019 flagships. While that is not surprising considering Samsung usually updates its latest releases to Google's newest Android versions, if rumours are correct then the Android 10 update on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 models may arrive sooner than anticipated. A new leak now says that Samsung is apparently looking to update several other phones under its portfolio as well, as per reports. However, it is still unclear when these devices will be updated to Android 10.

Notably, Android 10 is the tenth major release and the 17th version of the Android mobile operating system. According to reports, Samsung smartphones and tablets which will get the Android 10 updates in the near future include:

Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+

Galaxy Note Series: Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy M Series: Galaxy M40, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10

Galaxy J Series: Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 2018, Galaxy J5 2018, Galaxy J3 2018

Galaxy A Series: Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A10e, Galaxy A9 Pro 2019, Galaxy A9, Galaxy A7, Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8 Star Lite, Galaxy A9, Galaxy A9 Star Lite

Galaxy Tab Series: Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab A 2019, Galaxy Tab A 2018

However, the Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 5G, and Galaxy Tab S6 are a few devices absent from this list.

