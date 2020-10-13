Here’s everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Launch of the OnePlus 8T 5G

OnePlus is on target to release its upcoming smartphone OnePlus 8T 5G. We know that the OnePlus 8T 5G will be an upgrade over the OnePlus 8 5G released earlier this year but what exactly is the global smartphone company offering this time around? Also, where can you watch the launch event and pre-book the latest smartphone offering from OnePlus? Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8T 5G launch.

The Specs

With the launch date coming in, confirmed specs of the OnePlus 8T 5G are now available. We know that the smartphone will have 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED flat display with a max brightness of 1,100 nits, a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup on the back. It will run OxygenOS 11 out of the box, based on Android 11 and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

The company has also teased the new OnePlus 8T camera module that houses the four camera sensors and LED flash. While the camera specs aren’t confirmed, various leaks suggest the rear camera setup will include a primary 48MP camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It will also have a 32MP selfie camera in the front.

The Launch

To celebrate the launch of OnePlus 8T 5G, the company has introduced the all-new OnePlus World - an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience for its community across the globe. Members will be invited to view the launch of the new device within OnePlus World with the platform hosting various activities leading up to the launch day and beyond.

Upon entering the OnePlus World, users can create their own unique avatars, enjoy the interactive gaming zone, visit the virtual #ShotonOnePlus gallery and gain reward points with the top winner getting their hands on the new OnePlus 8T 5G.

The OnePlus 8T 5G is set to launch on Wednesday, October 14, at 7.30PM IST. You can join either via livestream on the OnePlus YouTube channel and also through the OnePlus World experience. For details on how to watch the livestream on OnePlus World, visit the link here. Be sure to register on the OnePlus World here.

You can also keep track and receive regular updates on OnePlus 8T 5G. Simply click on Notify Me on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in.

Pre-Book Your OnePlus 8T 5G

Pre-bookings for the latest OnePlus device commenced on September 25 and will go on until October 16, 2020 at all OnePlus exclusive stores. Pre-booking can be done by paying Rs 2000 and those who pre-book will get the device first.

OnePlus phones tend to get sold out within minutes of their launch. Just last year, the launch tickets for OnePlus 7T were, in fact, sold out within seventy seconds last year. Thus, pre-booking is certainly a smart strategy to ensure that you get your hands on the device as soon as it hits the market.

The writer is an independent Journalist.