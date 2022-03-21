Here’s How Android 13 Promises To Extend Your Phone’s Battery Life

Android 13 update promises a new set of features for developers as well as users. We’ve already talked about the upcoming version getting minor interface changes and compatibility with bigger devices. Now, a new report claims Android 13 is going to introduce even stringent battery management tools for devices.

As per the new software logs accessed by developers, Android 13 will bring stronger controls for the apps running in the background.

In fact, there are multiple measures that will be part of the Android 13 upgrade for smartphones that can restrict, limit and alert users about excessive battery usage in the background by a certain app.

There are times when people forget they have installed an app that hasn’t been used for ages. But the app continues to run in the background, and in some ways eat into your phone’s battery life.

With Android 13, it is likely the user will be alerted about such apps, and they will be asked to either remove the app from the device or disable it till you need it the next time. Removing apps from the background and foreground seems to be the main focus of Android 13 and its effectiveness can help users get a longer life out of their phone’s battery.

So, if you have a fitness tracker paired through an app on the device, or play music from the phone vis music app and its functions are still running in the background, chances are Android 13 will detect such operations and check with you if you need them active in the background all the time.

The notification of such apps could prove annoying, but it feels like Android 13 is looking to fix other major concerns of users, which includes battery life. The fact of the matter is, Android 13 still is available in testing and beta avatar.

So, it is possible that by the time the public version is released, these features might get further polished, giving better results.

