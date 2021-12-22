Here’s How Much OnePlus Buds Z2 May Cost In India

OnePlus Buds Z2, the company’s next set of true wireless earphones are set to launch in India soon. The OnePlus Buds Z2 has been launched in China and other markets, but an India launch is still pending. Recently, the OnePlus Buds Z2 were launched globally at a price of $99. Now, India prices of the OnePlus Buds Z2 have also been hinted at in a recent leak. The leaked price shows that the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be priced significantly cheaper in India, as compared to the global markets.

The leaked price comes courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) in collaboration with 91Mobiles. According to the report, the OnePlus earbuds could be priced at Rs 4,999 in India. As with global markets, OnePlus is said to bring the Pearl White colour option first before launching the Obsidian Black colour option in the country. The OnePlus Buds Z2 were initially launched in China at a price of CNY 499 (roughly Rs 5,900). If true, this will make the OnePlus Buds Z2 the cheapest in India, as compared to other markets.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with 11mm dynamic drivers that are slightly bigger as compared to the 10mm drivers on the predecessors. The earphones also come with active noise cancellation, which is being considered as the biggest upgrade over the previous generation. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Buds Z2 is capable of delivering noise cancellation of up to 40dB.

There is a Transparency Mode that lets users hear ambient sounds alongside their music. The OnePlus Buds Z2 also comes with a Pro Gaming Mode that delivers a latency of as low as 94ms. The earbuds also come with a Cinematic Movie Mode, and Mobile Gaming modes to give users more customisation options. OnePlus claims that the earphones offer up to 38 hours of total battery life including the charging case. The earbuds have a 40mAh battery each, while the charging case comes with a 520mAh battery.

In terms of design, the TWS earphones come with a 15 percent shorter stem and a lighter build over the previous OnePlus Buds Z. The earbuds come with an IP55-rated dust and water resistance, but the charging case comes with IPX4 certification only for water resistance. The earphones use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and come with three micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) microphones that work as feedback, feedforward, and beamforming microphones.

