Here's How Much the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost

According to a leaked slide posted on Chinese social media network Weibo, we now know how much the new iPhone 11 trio will cost.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Here’s How Much the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost
According to a leaked slide posted on Chinese social media network Weibo, we now know how much the new iPhone 11 trio will cost.
With just hours left before Tim Cook takes the stage at this year’s Apple event, a new leak as confirmed the pricing of the upcoming iPhones. While we had a fair idea about the names for this year’s iPhones, but now we also know how much they will cost, at least in the US.

According to a leaked slide posted on Chinese social media network Weibo, this year the trio of iPhones will be called the iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Pricing is expected to start at $749 (Rs 53,800 approx) for the iPhone 11 while the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will start at $999 (Rs 72,000 approx) and $1,099 (Rs 79,000 approx), respectively.

The iPhone 11 will be offered in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants while the high-end iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will be shipping with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. The three cameras on the Pro and Pro Max models will include 12-megapixel sensors all offering different focal lengths, while the iPhone 11 will only have two 12-megapixel sensors with regular lens and a telephoto lens. The leaked slide also mentions Apple Watch S5 (Series 5) as well as AirPods and AirPower, although there is no information about any of these products.

iphone11-price-table-leak

It is notable that the pricing seems very similar to last year’s models and we are hoping that after the FDI policy changes in India, we would see a slightly lowered price when the new iPhone range launches in India.

