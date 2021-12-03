Here’s How Much The OnePlus 9RT May Cost in India

OnePlus 9RT will be the company’s next offering in the Indian market. The company had launched the OnePlus 9RT in China back in October, and rumours about the smartphone coming to India have been ripe ever since. Now, India prices of the OnePlus 9RT have been tipped in a new report. The OnePlus 9RT was launched in China at a price of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 38,800) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

According to the new report by The Mobile Indian, the OnePlus 9RT will be launched in India at a price of Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The report, however, cites another source claiming that the OnePlus may launch this variant of the OnePlus 9RT at Rs 37,999 in India. Earlier, a report had said that the OnePlus 9RT may be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 44,000 in India.

The prices hinted at in the latest report are quite close to the prices in China. The OnePlus 9RT was launched at a price of CNY 3,299 onwards (roughly Rs 38,800) in China for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 41,200), and the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 44,700) in China.

The smartphone is said to have the same specifications as the Chinese variant. In China, the OnePlus 9RT was launched with a 6.62-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera on the OnePlus 9RT is a 16-megapixel shooter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.