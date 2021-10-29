Here’s how OnePlus TV U1S makes for a stellar smart home addition this festive season

Our requirements from a TV are quite straightforward. What we need is excellent image quality, great sound quality, and a sleek, sensible design that will look blends beautifully in the home, well, your home. This is easier said than done, however, and navigating the mess of conflicting standards and specifications will make anyone’s head spin. That’s where benchmark smart TVs like the OnePlus TV U1S come in.

What the OnePlus TV U1S offers is a sensible assortment of specs and smart features that account for most viewing needs. And all of this is wrapped up in a simple, intelligent UI that is designed to get the job done seamlessly.

In terms of specs, you’re getting 93% DCI-P3 coverage (that’s a nearly 50% wider colour gamut than your average computer monitor), 8.3 million pixels of 4K goodness, support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, allowing for vibrant images from virtually any source, and a host of customised algorithms and AI features that serve to enhance the image quality, improve colour mapping, and more.

The design is nearly bezel-less and slim, yet sturdy. For audio, the OnePlus TV U1S comes with 30W of output power. These speakers are even tuned with Dynaudio’s assistance, and they support Dolby Audio for immersive sound.

Smart features like the Smart Volume Control, TypeSync for transferring text from a phone, Kids Mode, and more under the OnePlus Connect feature round out the experience. There’s even seamless support for the OnePlus ecosystem including OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Smart Watch. Oh, and did we mention voice control?

The OnePlus TV U1S is a well-rounded package, and with pricing starting at well under INR 50k for the 50inch U1S model, a reasonably priced one as well. It’s a great pick this festive season, and if you’re interested in a new TV, there are a tonne of offers to save money and snag a deal.

For starters, there’s a flat Rs 3,000 discount till 8 November (online and at various offline retail stores). Bank discounts ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 are available at OnePlus.in, on the app, at OnePlus Experience Centres, retail partnered stores, as well as Amazon and Flipkart, and Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobiles, and Sangeetha Mobiles.

A 9-month no-cost EMI option is also available for online purchases from OnePlus’ online platforms and popular e-commerce sites. Baja Paper Finance is offering a similar option for offline purchases at OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores.

If you’re buying on OnePlus.in or on the app, there’s a 6-month no-cost EMI option via Bajaj Easy Finance and a 10% cash back for AMEX users.

The OnePlus U1S Smart TV is a great buy this festive season, and with offers as good as this, it’s not one you’ll want to pass up on.

