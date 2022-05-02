Here’s How Samsung Could Reduce The Price Of Its Next Foldable Smartphones

Samsung is paving the way for the Galaxy Fold lineup by ending the production of the Galaxy Note series. But the company is looking at different ways to reduce the price of its foldable products in the market. And according to a new report, Samsung believes that a change in its battery vendor for the Galaxy Fold lineup could help its cause.

Samsung is considering going back to China-based Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) to source the batteries for the Galaxy Fold lineup.

This is the same company that was plagued with battery issues with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in 2017, forcing the South Korean giant to replace the vendor back then.

But it is believed that ATL has been a reliable source for the company recently, and it has even been the vendor for the Galaxy S21 lineup in 2021. Now it is up to the Samsung MX division to give the nod for using ATL-sourced batteries on the upcoming Galaxy Fold smartphones. Till date, Samsung has used the Samsung SDI division to source its batteries for foldable devices.

It has been suggested that Samsung could afford to lower the price of the foldable if it switches to the ATL batteries. So does that mean the company has ditched the idea of an affordable fold variant, which many had reported?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are shaping to be another set of powerful devices. They are likely to be using the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and improve the imaging quality of the device.

Speaking of foldable, Huawei launched its second-gen Mate Xs 2 device a few days back. The company is offering the new foldable with an outward screen design and layered with top-notch cameras.

It also has a bigger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold with support for 66W fast charging.

