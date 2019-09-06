Here’s How the OnePlus TV Remote Will Look Like

OnePlus sure knows how to maintain a hype around its products. The company will be foraying into the smart TV market and is expected to announce the OnePlus TV alongside the new OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro on September 26. After confirming that the first product under the series would feature a 55-inch QLED panel, the company recently confirmed that it will incorporate 8 speakers capable of 50W of sound output and support for Dolby Atmos as well as Dolby Vision.

Today we have another teaser from the company. This time CEO Pete Lau, has posted an image of what is going to be the remote control of the upcoming OnePlus TV. On first look it seems to be taking inspiration from the Apple TV remote blending with an Android TV remote. It has a silver finish with black keys, and a volume rocker on the side, which seems weird enough. There is also a D-pad on the top, with a OnePlus button, a combined back and home key, the Google Assistant button, a menu button and an empty button which might be open for users to configure.

What’s weird though, that there is some sort of a USB port at the bottom. This seems very odd, simply because why would someone want a remote that needs to be charged? I mean, it's not like there aren’t enough devices to charge and plug around the house.

Hopefully, we will get better clarity once the company announces the OnePlus TV. Reports suggests that OnePlus will be launching it on September 26, the same day as its new and updated smartphones.

