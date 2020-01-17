Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Here’s How to Add Extensions on Microsoft’s New Chromium-Based Edge Browser

Microsoft's new Chromium-based Edge browser is available for Windows 7, 8 and 10, as well as macOS.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 17, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Here’s How to Add Extensions on Microsoft’s New Chromium-Based Edge Browser
Microsoft Edge Chromium

Microsoft recently released the first stable version of its new Chromium-based Edge browser for both Windows and macOS. While currently, Microsoft is targeting Edge at enterprise users of Windows and macOS, users can also manually download and install it. The stable version download is available for Windows 7, 8 and 10, as well as macOS. Soon after its release, Microsoft wrote a blog to explain how to add or remove browser add-ons, extensions, and toolbars. In a detailed note, Microsoft explained the steps in details, for different browsers.

Here’s how to find an Extension on Microsoft Edge:

Step 1: Open Microsoft Edge and select Settings and more…> Extensions > Get Extensions from Microsoft Store.

Step 2: Select the extension you’d like to add, and hit the ‘Get’ button.

Step 3: Carefully review the permissions required by the extensions.

Step 4: Select the ‘Add Extension’ button. You’ll receive a confirmation that the extension has been added.

Here’s how to add an Extension on Microsoft Edge

Step 1: Go to the Chrome Web Store.

Step 2: Click on ‘Allow extensions from other stores’ available at the top of the page.

Step 3: Here, select the extension you’d like to add, and hit on ‘Add to Chrome’ button.

Step 4: Carefully review all the permissions required by the extension and select the ‘Add extension’ button

Step 5: After the extension is added, you will see a notification.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram