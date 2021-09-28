Here's How To Get Windows 11 Update Before Official Arrival On October 5

Windows 11 is coming on October 5, and everyone with a compatible device will be eligible for a free upgrade, according to a blog post by Microsoft. However, if you like to update to Windows 11 early, you can do that now. Note that it is not a beta version or development version that we are talking about. It is the same release version that is arriving on October 5. The reason you will be able to download it early is that it is a release preview.

By following a few simple steps, you can already try your hands on the brand-new Windows 11 before most users.

Step 1: First of all, you need to check if your PC meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. To do that, download and run Microsoft’s PC Health Check App [https://aka.ms/GetPCHealthCheckApp] to make sure your PC supports Windows 11.

Step 2: If the app shows that your PC is supported, the next step is to register as a Windows Insider to request the Windows 11 release preview. Go to the Windows Insider website [https://insider.windows.com/en-us/getting-started] and register your PC.

Step 3: Once that is done, Go to the Settings app on your Windows 10 PC and select Update & Security. Now, click on Windows Insider Program.

Step 4: Once you are on the Windows Insider Program screen, click on Get Started.

Step 5: You will be soon prompted to choose your Insider settings. Choose the Release Preview option.

Step 6: You need to agree to Microsoft’s terms and conditions to proceed. Do that, and reboot your computer.

Step 7: Once your PC is back on, go to the Settings app again and choose the Update & Security option. Under Windows Update, you will soon see a banner offering a free update to Windows 11.

Step 8: Click on the Download and Install button, and wait for the downloading and installation to finish.

Step 9: Once Windows 11 is downloaded, follow the prompted instructions on your screen to finish the installation.

Note that the version of Windows 11 is the same that everyone will be getting starting October 5, but you are now enrolled in the Insider channel. If you do not want to receive further updates before others, you need to unenroll yourself from the Windows Insider Program. To do that, go to Settings > Windows Update and click on “Stop getting preview builds.”

If you are wanting to try Windows 11 for its android app support, that is not available yet and will arrive in further updates, much later after the official release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here