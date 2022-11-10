Here’s How To Schedule Messages On WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps. It has a myriad of features available for its users to make the experience more enjoyable and easier. However, there is still one feature that most users think is missing—scheduled messages.

While message scheduling is not an official feature, there are third-party apps that can allow you to enable this feature. Scheduling messages can help you send a message at a particular time of your choosing. This is especially handy when you do not wish to send the message immediately.

Think of birthdays and anniversaries, where you can schedule a message in advance and make sure you don’t forget their special day. Here’s how you can schedule a message on WhatsApp using third-party apps:

Schedule Messages on Android

If you are an Android user, you can follow these simple steps:

Go to Google Playstore and install the SKEDit app.

Enter the required details to sign up.

After signing up, click on WhatsApp from the app menu.

Grant the accessibility permissions in phone settings, using the following steps: Enable Accessibility > SKEDit > Toggle on Service > Grant Allow. Return back to the app.

If you want to schedule a message, add the recipient’s name, enter message details and schedule a date and time. You can even set the message frequency to daily, weekly and monthly.

Make sure all the details are correct before hitting the schedule message button. Alternatively, you can also choose the 'Ask me before sending' option. This way you will receive a notification before the message is sent.

How To Schedule On iPhone

If you want to schedule messages on your iPhone, take a look at the steps below:

From your iPhone’s Apple App Store, install the SKEDit app.

Open the app and click on the Automation button.

Click on the + icon and then click 'create personal automation'.

After creating personal automation, press the 'time of day' to schedule your automation.

Next, choose a date and time to send the WhatsApp messages. Click next.

Select 'Add Action', and go to the search bar by typing 'Text'. From the dropdown, select 'Text'.

Fill in the message details in the text field.

Select + icon which is below the Text field. From the pop-up window, type 'WhatsApp' in the search bar.

When the dropdown appears, choose 'Send Message Through WhatsApp'. Select the recipient name and then toggle to Next > Done.

You will be notified by the app when the time the message is scheduled. After clicking the notification, you will find yourself in the scheduled campaign message window and then you can click 'Send'.

And you are done!

