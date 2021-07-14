Google Drive is one of the most popular cloud storage platform out there. Now, Google Drive is getting a new app for Windows and macOS that will make the process of using Google’s cloud storage more streamlined on Windows and Mac desktops. The new Drive for Desktop lets users quickly access content directly from their desktop. The new app automatically syncs local filed to the cloud in the background, reducing the time taken for files to sync. Google also says that with the new app, the company’s older sync solution Backup and Sync will become defunct as it will be unified in the new Google Drive for desktop. Google says that with the new Google Drive for desktop, users can access files directly from the cloud on their Mac or PC, which frees up their disk space and saves network bandwidth.

Google says that the new Google Drive for desktop app brings people the best and most used features from both Backup and Sync, and Drive File Stream. The compay said that users can now Upload and sync photos and videos to Google Photos and/or Google Drive directly from their desktops, Sync external storage devices to the cloud, including flash drives and external hard drives, and users can also mirror Drive files on their desktop, which stores their files on the local device and enables quicker access to their content. The company said that it will being prompting users of Backup and Sync to transition to Drive for desktop, which the company says should be done by September 2021.

Google said that after September this year, users will see an in-product notification telling them that they need to transition to the new Google Drive desktop app to continue syncing their files.

The new Google Drive app can be used by all Google service users including free personal accounts to paid enterprise Google Workspace accounts. This means that Google Workspace administrators have two months to test and deploy the new app before Backup and Sync goes defunct on October 1.

