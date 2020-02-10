Here's How to Use Firefox Tools For a Safer and Enhanced Browsing Experience
Here are some steps that can help you have a secure experience on Firefox.
In order to provide security, a number of browsers are constantly updated to ensure safety for its users. Firefox, one of the widely used browsers, has also added a number of options to offer enhanced privacy. One of the features offered is that it blocks third-party trackers by default. Apart from this, Firefox also provides tools to help protect your privacy. Here are a few measures that can be considered to maximize protection against cookies or eliminate them altogether.
1. Blocking Trackers
Firefox gives its user the option to block trackers using a customizable feature called Enhanced Tracking Protection. These feature blocks trackers, who are on the Disconnect list. It also creates a blockage for any cross-site tracking cookies. You can check the feature on the address bar of Firefox, indicated using a shield. If the shield is purple, the tracking feature is on; if it’s gray, there are no trackers, whereas if it is gray and crossed out, the tracking feature is disabled for that site.
2. Cleaning Cookies
To enhance security using Enhanced Tracking Protection, one can clean all the cookies. To do this, go to ‘Cookies and Site Data’ and click the “Manage Data...” button. To remove cookies, select the name and click on ‘Remove Selected’ or ‘Remove All’ button.
3. Adjusting tracking settings
To enable or disable the Enhanced Tracking Protection feature, click on the shield icon, and toggle it on or off.
4. Fingerprinting
Currently, Firefox is testing the Fingerprinting Protection feature, which helps by warning the user if a site tries to extract data. To use the feature, type about:config in the address bar, and click on ‘accept the risk’. Go to ‘Show All’ and you’ll get the list of settings. Here, ‘privacy.resist Fingerprinting’ and select if you want to toggle it on or off.
