Here's How to Use Twitter's New User Interface for Desktops
The new design is much cleaner, includes an Explore page, and a bookmark feature, however there is still no edit button.
Representative Image.
The redesigned Twitter is finally here. Twitter’s new user interface for desktop is being rolled out globally today, focusing on speed and ease of usage.
The new design is much cleaner, includes an Explore page, and a bookmark feature, however there is still no edit button. The UI also has a larger view of Direct Messages (DMs), and similar to Facebook Messenger’s desktop UI, one can now respond to messages and view conversations on the same screen. It also has a sidebar menu, which makes it easier to switch between accounts.
The most prominent changes though, are the two ‘dark mode’ options, and the various colour and theme options. While the new dark mode options might remind you of the dark themes that Twitter recently added to Ios, the six different colour themes to choose from makes the UI much more personalized.
There’s a ‘Dim’, or blue/grey, dark mode theme, a new ‘Lights Out’ theme, and an automatic dark mode. The new colour options let the user choose between yellow, pink, purple, blue, green and orange coloured themes, which change the accents and fonts to the chosen colour.
Here’s how you can explore the new colour themes on the new Twitter desktop UI:
Step 1: On the Twitter desktop app, click on the profile icon on the top right. From the drop-down menu, click on ‘Try the new Twitter’, which should be the last option.
Step 2: Once the screen changes to the new design for Twitter desktop, to change either the colour themes, or to choose between the three dark modes, click on the ‘More’ option on the left of your Profile.
Step 3: Click on ‘Display’, the second last option in the drop-down menu, just above the log-out option.
Step 4: Here, you can choose from the six different colour themes. At the bottom, there should be an option to switch between the different shades of Dark mode. You can also change the Font size from here.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Sleeping Man Doesn't Even Wake Up as a Snake is Rescued from His Kurta
- TVS Young Media Racer Program 2019 Round 2: Has Anyone Seen My Footpeg?
- ‘Breathtaking’: Diver Describes Her Encounter with Human-Sized Barrel Jellyfish
- After HDFC Bank Warning to Customers About Fraudsters, AnyDesk Details Security Measures in Place
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rohit And Bumrah Makes It To The ICC World Cup XI