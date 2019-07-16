Here's How to Use Twitter's New User Interface for Desktops

The redesigned Twitter is finally here. Twitter’s new user interface for desktop is being rolled out globally today, focusing on speed and ease of usage.

The new design is much cleaner, includes an Explore page, and a bookmark feature, however there is still no edit button. The UI also has a larger view of Direct Messages (DMs), and similar to Facebook Messenger’s desktop UI, one can now respond to messages and view conversations on the same screen. It also has a sidebar menu, which makes it easier to switch between accounts.

The most prominent changes though, are the two ‘dark mode’ options, and the various colour and theme options. While the new dark mode options might remind you of the dark themes that Twitter recently added to Ios, the six different colour themes to choose from makes the UI much more personalized.

There’s a ‘Dim’, or blue/grey, dark mode theme, a new ‘Lights Out’ theme, and an automatic dark mode. The new colour options let the user choose between yellow, pink, purple, blue, green and orange coloured themes, which change the accents and fonts to the chosen colour.

Here’s how you can explore the new colour themes on the new Twitter desktop UI:

Step 1: On the Twitter desktop app, click on the profile icon on the top right. From the drop-down menu, click on ‘Try the new Twitter’, which should be the last option.

Step 2: Once the screen changes to the new design for Twitter desktop, to change either the colour themes, or to choose between the three dark modes, click on the ‘More’ option on the left of your Profile.

Step 3: Click on ‘Display’, the second last option in the drop-down menu, just above the log-out option.

Step 4: Here, you can choose from the six different colour themes. At the bottom, there should be an option to switch between the different shades of Dark mode. You can also change the Font size from here.