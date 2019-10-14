Here's How WhatsApp Dark Mode, Self-Destructing Messages Will Work

WhatsApp will soon be rolling out two new features that have been creating buzz among the users of the social messaging service app. Soon, WhatsApp users will get self-destructing messages and dark mode. The features are currently in development on WhatsApp beta. The features are not new for users. In fact, WhatsApp is a tad bit late with these features which are already available on apps like Telegram, Signal, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Messaging apps Telegram and Signal already offer self-destructing messages, while dark mode feature has been available on Twitter, YouTube apps for some months now, and was recently enabled by photo-sharing app Instagram as well. Here is how WhatsApp self-destructing messages and WhatsApp dark mode will work:

Dark Mode

WhatsApp dark mode has been in the news since last year and started as a rumour which eventually surfaced in certain beta updates. As per the latest update, WhatsApp shows that it has made more developments on dark mode. As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp dark mode shows a 'light blue' colour background. The colour of text for dark mode on WhatsApp, however, is still not optimised. WhatsApp users will get the choice to switch from light theme to dark theme and can also get to choose system default which will automatically change according to the phone's dark theme or light theme.

Self-Destructing Messages

Self-destructing messages feature on WhatsApp will enable messages to disappear automatically from chats after a stipulated interval of time. At present, WhatsApp users can choose messages on group chats to disappear after 5 seconds, 1 hour, 1 day, 7 days or 30 days. As the self-destructing messages feature is enabled, all the messages in that will self-destruct after the set time. The feature will leave no trace of messages deleted in the chat like the 'delete for everyone' option presently shows that the message has been deleted.

