Here's How You Can Change Default Siri Voices on Apple iPhones and iPads

Apple recently released the sixth beta version of the iOS 14.5 for iPhone models. With the latest beta version, the Cupertino-based tech giant has introduced a notable change to Siri that includes the addition of two more voices apart from the default female or female voice. Although Apple offers Siri virtual assistant with both male and female voices in many countries including India, the global availability of more options makes the update much more exciting. In a statement to TechCrunch, Apple says the change is a part of the company’s ongoing commitment to diversity. “We’re excited to introduce two new Siri voices for English speakers and the option for Siri users to select the voice they want when they set up their device. This is a continuation of Apple’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and products and services that are designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in," the statement read.

If you’re already on the iOS or iPadOS beta channels, users can check its availability by heading to Settings on the iPad or iPhone and then select Siri and Search menu. Check if you have chosen English (United States) as Siri’s language, and then tap the Siri Voice option. The change will also expand to other Apple products that support Siri Virtual Assistant such as Apple Watch and HomePod. If you have access to HomePod beta software, open the Home app on iPhone or iPad > HomePod settings > Check if you have chosen English (United States) as Siri’s language > Click on Siri Voice option. The process to change Siri voice with existing iOS and iPadOS version is the same. You can find a demonstration of the new voices below.

Siri’s new voice options in the latest iOS 14.5 Beta pic.twitter.com/25pUA8kP7V— Mitchell (@strawberrywell) April 2, 2021

Apple is yet to highlight details on the stable rollout of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5. Last month, Apple iPhones and iPads received two updates that fixed critical security issues. The stable iOS 14.5 is also expected to get much-anticipated privacy control to prevent targeted ads.