Here’s How You Can Change Your Email Address on Instagram

Instagram remains a popular app on Android and iPhones not just in India but worldwide. Owned by Meta, the app allows users to share photos and videos and connect with people overseas. However, in the recent years, it is more than a photo sharing app as users can now post long videos, short Reels, 24-hour long stories, and even sell merchandises on their pages.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone SE 3 May Get These Colour Options, Storage Options Tipped

However, the app asks for your personal details, one of them is to add your email account - at the time creating your Instagram account. It is necessary to add your email to make sure that you are a legitimate user, and also to send updates. The email ID is also crucial to recover your profile in case it gets locked. If you are facing issues in changing your email added to Instagram, then there is a way to do this in a few easy steps. Make sure that you are logged in with your account, then:

Advertisement

Step 1: Go on your profile in the lower right corner.

Step 2: Go on the edit profile option.

Step 3: Select on the email address option.

Step 4: Edit the email, add the new one which you want to access.

Step 5: Once you confirm the new email address, you will get a confirmation email, open that.

Step 6: Confirm the mail.

Oppo Find X5 Quick Look: Power-packed Smartphone with 80W Fast Charging

Please note, if you do not verify the email then you do not get the chance to access it. You can also change your phone number, date of birth, and username. The app has updated new features. One of them is to take a break. This feature will remind you to stop scrolling after a certain time which you can set according to your liking.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.