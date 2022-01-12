Here's How You Can Connect A PlayStation 4 Controller With Your Smartphone

Playing games is one of the best ways to kill boredom. From the arcade, racing to battle royale games, the market is flooded with a variety of games that not only appeal to kids but adults too. The time has gone when gaming was considered an unfruitful hobby, now it has become a lucrative career option. Competitive gamers have amassed significant wealth playing games be it Call of Duty on a well-built PC or PUBG Mobileon a normal smartphone.

Now when it comes to choosing the system you want to play the games on, different people have different preferences. Some may like the variety of connecting, and ease of access offered by a smartphone while others prefer the gaming-oriented design, and interactivity of a PlayStation console. But, what if we told you that you can combine the two and have the best of both systems?

Yes, you can absolutely do that by connecting your PlayStation controller to your smartphone. Just follow some easy steps listed below.

Step 1 - If you have a PlayStation 4 then begin by switching off both your console and the PlayStation.

Step 2 - Next, enable the pairing mode on your PS4 controller. For this, just press and hold both the PS button and the share button together. A flashing blue light at the back of the console will indicate that the mode has been enabled.

Step 3 - To pair the controller with an android device or an iOS, first enable Bluetooth on your phone.

Step 4 - Look for “Wireless Controller" among other available Bluetooth devices. Scan, if the device name doesn’t appear in the list.

Step 5 - Pair with “DualShock 4" by pressing “OK."

Step 6 - Now you are all set to enjoy games on the smartphone with the controller connected.

However, it must be noted that not all games are compatible with the PlayStation controller but you can still enjoy a number of games available on the Play Store. Some of the popular android games that support controllers are Fortnite, GTA, Call of Duty Mobile, GRID Autosport, Limbo, Max Payne Mobile and many more.

