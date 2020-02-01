Here's How You Can Disable Windows 10 Automatic Updates

Windows 10 has a feature that can automatically install updates without asking the user. While this feature is mostly considered beneficial by the majority of users, it cannot be denied that the system sometimes needs to be restarted at a time when a person cannot afford to do it. In such cases, the user can disable the automatic updates. However, it must be noted that the automatic updates are usually those related to stability improvement or are security updates, which a user would eventually want on their device.

Here is how you can disable automatic updates:

• Disable Windows Update Service

This is basically just another Windows Service and can be enabled or disabled like any other service.

• Metered Connection

In a metered connection, bandwidth is conserved by automatically installing and downloading priority updates, only. Even though one does not know how Microsoft classifies priority updates, but this type of connection minimizes updates that can cause issues regarding the system's stability. On opting this method the automatic update feature is automatically stalled.

• Group Policy Editor

People using only Windows 10 Education, Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Enterprise editions are the only ones eligible for using this option. In this option, only security updates are installed automatically and notification for all other updates is sent to the user. The updates, which have been notified, can be downloaded as per the convenience of a user.

