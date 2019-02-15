English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here’s How You Can Get Your Hands-on PUBG Mobile Lite in India
Currently available in the Philipines, PUBG Mobile Lite is yet to officially launch in India and other parts of the world.
Currently available in the Philipines, PUBG Mobile Lite is yet to officially launch in India and other parts of the world.
Loading...
Tencent Games announced PUBG Mobile Lite, a toned down version of the original, back in January. The game that was aimed at budget devices with less processing power, storage and memory. Unlike the original version, the Lite version features only 40 players, and the matches will take place in a smaller 2km X 2km map for a fast-paced battleground action.
The game is currently available in Philippines where users can download the game from the Google Play Store. However, the game isn’t made available to the rest of the world. However, if you want to try it out, you simply sideload the game using the APK installation file. Here’s how you can do so...
-First of all, you need to download the PUBG Mobile Lite APK onto your phone. Make sure you download from a trusted source.
-Once the file is downloaded, make sure your Android device has the option of installing apps from unknown sources enabled. You can do that from your phone’s Settings. If you have already done that, then open the APK file and install the game.
-Since the game is only available in the Philippines, you will need a VPN (Virtual Private Network) so that you can get access to the servers. A VPN will help change your internet access location to the country you want. There are a bunch of VPN apps available on the Play Store, so just install one from a reputed brand with high ratings and change your region to the Philippines.
-Now open the PUBG Mobile Lite once you have enabled the VPN.
In case you are unable to connect to the server, then try with some other VPN app. If all attempts fail, then you probably need to wait until the game is officially launched in India, which, we believe could happen soon in the future considering the huge fan-following of the popular battle royale game.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The game is currently available in Philippines where users can download the game from the Google Play Store. However, the game isn’t made available to the rest of the world. However, if you want to try it out, you simply sideload the game using the APK installation file. Here’s how you can do so...
-First of all, you need to download the PUBG Mobile Lite APK onto your phone. Make sure you download from a trusted source.
-Once the file is downloaded, make sure your Android device has the option of installing apps from unknown sources enabled. You can do that from your phone’s Settings. If you have already done that, then open the APK file and install the game.
-Since the game is only available in the Philippines, you will need a VPN (Virtual Private Network) so that you can get access to the servers. A VPN will help change your internet access location to the country you want. There are a bunch of VPN apps available on the Play Store, so just install one from a reputed brand with high ratings and change your region to the Philippines.
-Now open the PUBG Mobile Lite once you have enabled the VPN.
In case you are unable to connect to the server, then try with some other VPN app. If all attempts fail, then you probably need to wait until the game is officially launched in India, which, we believe could happen soon in the future considering the huge fan-following of the popular battle royale game.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dev Movie Review: This Senseless Romantic Run is Sure to Pull Karthi Down
- Indian Transport Sector Can Become All-Electric Driven by 2030
- PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Update to Finally Arrive on February 19: Here Are The Details
- We Can't Let This be Forgotten: Akshay, Madhavan & More Actors React to Pulwama Terror Attack
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is Rs 70000 Cheaper than Mahindra XUV300 Diesel
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results