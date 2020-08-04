Here’s How You Can Get Your Hands on the OnePlus Nord

There’s no denying that OnePlus has pulled a rabbit out of the new Nord smartphone. Just when users began thinking that the brand has gone too upscale, the global smartphone manufacturer stunned them all with the OnePlus Nord, a perfect mid-range smartphone that boasts top-of-the-line specs. Now, the only question left to answer is, how soon can you get your hands on the OnePlus Nord?

Mind you, the pre-orders for the device were so high that the OnePlus Nord has already become the highest pre-booked smartphone on Amazon India till date. Yes, users paid the full amount to pre-book their devices simply because the OnePlus Nord has the specs to beat the best out there. (More on that later). OnePlus even hosted an online pop-up where users could create avatars, upload it on Instagram and be eligible to pre-order the smartphone.

Not just that, OnePlus also launched the Nord smartphone in the first-ever AR release in the world. Little wonder then that the OnePlus Nord has ratcheted up the excitement amongst fans so much!

OnePlus Nord Specs –

In case you’re still on the fence about the OnePlus Nord, here’s a quick run-through of all its specs that makes it a no-brainer to pick up. The smartphone comes with a 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6.44-inch fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a quad-cam setup that rivals the OnePlus 8 along with dual-front selfie cameras, Warp 30T charging technology along with a 4115 mAh battery that can easily last an entire day.

All of these features along with different memory and storage options starting with an India-only 6GB+64GB combination for INR 24,999 that arrives in September makes this one of the best affordable flagship killer smartphones in the market. You don’t need to wait that long to get the best OnePlus Nord devices though. The 8GB+128GB OnePlus Nord model is priced at INR 27,999 and the highest-level 12GB+256GB model is priced at INR 29,999. Both models will launch this week.

Retail release on August 6 –

Don’t worry if you missed out on the pre-orders though. You can buy the smartphone online from August 6 and still be one of the first to enjoy the OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus Nord will release online on Amazon India and OnePlus’ online store and offline at OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus Authorized Stores on August 6.

Reliance Digital and MyJio from August 7 –

You just can’t miss the Jio bus these days. OnePlus Nord will also launch on Reliance Digital stores and MyJio on August 7 until August 12 for customers who wish to purchase the smartphone from these outlets.

It’s a good idea for users to keep an eye out in case they can’t get their hands on the smartphone at other outlets.

OnePlus is making sure you have enough outlets to purchase their affordable smartphone. To that end, OnePlus Nord smartphones will be available at all authorized offline retail partners from August 12 onwards. Now that you know all the important dates, be sure to get your OnePlus Nord as soon as sales go live.

