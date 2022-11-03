Here's How You Can Quickly Create A New Google Meet Group: A Guide

Google Meet is an indispensable tool for a wide range of people. From remote workers to facilitating ‘secure business meetings,’ Google Meet does everything for free. In fact, all you need is a Google account to enable yourself to create meetings with up to 100 participants, albeit for a maximum of 60 minutes.
Google has already merged Duo with Google Meet and now, a single platform called ‘Google Meet’ exists across all Google accounts.
It is no secret that in 2022, most people, working or non-working, are short on time, and in such situations, creating a Google Meet call with a large number of participants can be tricky if you don’t already have a Google Meet Group set in place.
In such situations, here’s how you can quickly create a new group and get going with a video call:
- Open the Google Meet app.
- Now, tap on the ‘New’ button on the bottom right corner.
- Tap on ‘Create Group.’Select the contacts that you want make a part of your group.
- Tap ‘Next.’
- Here, you can choose to rename the group, copy group link and even add new members.
- Once you are ready to commence the meeting, tap ‘Start’ to begin.
