Here's How You Can See Deleted WhatsApp Messages on Android

Back in 2017, WhatsApp introduced a feature where users could delete their own messages. Apart from messages, they could remove photos, videos, or audio messages, thereby not letting anyone see what you might have sent by mistake. The feature is still quite popular but it seems that there’s actually a way to bypass this, well at least on Android.

A third-party app called WhatsRemoved+ can help you reveal deleted messages. Of course, before we tell you all about it, it is notable that the app is not fully reliable as It could potentially put all your messages including bank balance, OTPs, etc. at risk. So it is advisable to only use this app until and unless you are absolutely sure and need the deleted messages at any cost. The app has got a rating of 4.3 on the Play Store, which suggests that it has been working well for users.





-First, you need to download the app called WhatsRemoved+ from the Google Play Store. It is currently only available for Android users and no such app is available on iOS yet.

-After downloading the app, open and set it up by allowing access to all the permissions.

-Once you have granted all the permissions, the app will ask you to select the app/apps of which you want to save the notifications. From the list, select WhatsApp and tap on Next.

-Next, you will be asked to save the files, tap on Allow. After this, the setup process will complete and the app will be ready for use.

-Now every single notification that you receive on WhatsApp, will be present on the WhatsRemoved+ app. This will also include all the deleted messages. To check your deleted messages, open the app and select WhatsApp from the top bar.

