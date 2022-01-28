Here's How You Can Set Up Autopay For Jio Prepaid Recharges

Reliance Jio gives its user an option to set up auto-pay for recharges using the UPI payment. The telecom service provider has partnered with the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer this functionality of hassle-free recharged to the users. Users can automate the recharge process by selecting their preferred plan and they will have to remember the recharge due date or their plan amount. For amounts of up to Rs 5,000, the users won’t have to enter the UPI PIN to validate the recharge. However, if the recharge amount exceeds this threshold, the user will need to verify their identity through UPI authentication.

Further, users can create, modify or disable e-mandate for selected tariff plans as per their requirement. Currently, the option is rolled out for prepaid users only, postpaid will still have to manually pay the bill online or physically in stores.

The option to autopay recharges through UPI was introduced by Jio after the Reserve Bank of India issued fresh guidelines for auto-debit transactions last year. The new guidelines mandate re-authentication for auto debut and recurring payments of recharges, rent, insurance premium and other such facilities.

Following this, the NPIC launched UPI autopay functionality to allow users to set up e-mandate for recurring payments of up to Rs 2,000 for electricity, mobile bills, insurance, OTT subscriptions and other such payments

How to set up Autopay for Jio Prepaid Number?

To enable the UPI autopay for Jio Prepaid, you first need to download the MyJio app and follow these simple steps:

Open the “MyJio" app on your device.

Go to the “Mobile" tab

Scroll down and tap on “JioAutoPay" to set up auto payment for recharge.

You will now be redirected to a new page giving two options, UPI and bank account for auto payment.

Select the UPI option

Next, select the recharge plan you wish to opt for the auto payment as per your needs.

Provide your UPI ID and set the autopay facility.

The UPI autopay option has been set for your prepaid number. After this, you will need to verify your request and your account will be debited Re 1. Post successful verification, this amount will be credited back to your account immediately.

And it’s done! You no longer will have to worry about the sudden expiration of your recharge plans!

