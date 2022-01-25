Here's the Most Powerful Android Smartphone Processor Based on This Test

Most of the flagship mobile chipsets are out for this year, and the pertinent question remains - which is the most powerful smartphone SoC in the market at the moment. According to a screenshot shared by a notable tipster, who goes by the name IceUniverse, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 scored a whopping 4,410 points on Geekbench’s multi-core test and 1,278 on its single-core test. On the other hand, Dimensity 9000 SoC’s direct rival Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 scored 3,534 and 1,109 points in the same tests. For those unaware, Geekbench is a notable benchmarking platform for a computer’s central processing unit.

The same screenshot also highlights Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 that powers several flagship smartphones of 2021 such as Xiaomi 11X 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro, Realme GT 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and more scored 1,125 points in the single-core test and 3,525 in the multi-core test. On the other hand, Samsung’s latest Exynos 2200 SoC that is said to feature on Galaxy S22 Ultra scored 1,109 and 3,534 points, respectively. The list was topped by Apple’s Bionic A15 chipset that powers iPhone 13 series. In the single-core test, the chipset earned 1,750 points and 4,885 points in the multi-core test.

MediaTek is slowly becoming a go-to brand by many OEMs. In 2020, MediaTek chipset-based smartphones dominated the market, market analyst IDC’s report showed. Last year, its top-end 6nm-based Dimensity 1200 chipset featured on several notable smartphones such as the OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Realme GT Neo 2T, and Vivo X70 Pro. Its latest Dimenisty 9000-powered smartphones are yet to be available for purchase. It may feature on the rumoured OnePlus 10R, Find X4, Vivo X80, and more.On the other hand, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and 8 Gen 1 chipsets are said to be facing heating issues. Readers must note that these results on Geekbench are not final as several benchmarking platforms use different parameters. We’ll also run our own benchmarks once we review these smartphones. Stay tuned!

