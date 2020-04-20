TECH

1-MIN READ

Here's What Amitabh Bachchan Has to Say on the Importance of Smartphones

File photo of Amitabh Bachchan.

Bachchan termed the "sacred" invention of the smartphone to that of a "Wheel" that has changed our lives forever.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan needs no special introduction. The 77-year-old veteran star believes that the world without a smartphone is quite an "improbability" today and never has its value been evaluated more than during the global Coronavirus crisis. In a blog post-for Samsung India, he recalled his journey from using a "hand-phone" which later got changed into a smartphone or a "smart mobile." He adds that while the hand-phone has lost its importance over the years, it is a smartphone that has become synonymous with our lives.

According to him, our dependency on smartphones has gone to such an extent that we take it everywhere we go, just like we never forgot to take our wallet, house or car keys, before leaving our homes in the past.

"Communication has redefined itself...it’s not about sitting around with the family or a group of friends in a room over a cup of coffee...it’s about sitting around in a room with a cup of coffee with friends .. BUT not together yet together .. that is the marvel of the ‘smarty’..," Bachchan said in his blog post.

Even film-shooting, he says, has become quite easy-peasy, thanks to the smartphone we use. "Shoot a film with 12 artists in different parts of the world making it look as though they were all in one room, was a unique idea and a unique exercise .. everything was controlled conveyed communicated and composed with the ‘smart’..," he wrote.

Terming it the most important and "sacred" invention after the "wheel", Big B asserts that it is the smartphone that has rather made our life easier. In fact, he also asks how our lives would have been different if the ubiquitous "smart mobile" never really existed during this ongoing lockdown period because of the coronavirus pandemic.

