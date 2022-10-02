Here’s What Apple CEO Tim Cook Thinks About The Metaverse

Apple has kept its cards close to itself, and this point is definitely valid for its focus on the metaverse. The company hasn’t said much about its plans for the future, but now Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared his opinion on the metaverse and what he thinks about the technology.

Speaking in an interview this week, Cook was asked about his thoughts behind life in virtual reality, which is another way to look at the metaverse. He also explained that regular consumers, still don’t know what a metaverse is.

“I always think it’s important that people understand what something is. And I’m really not sure the average person can tell you what the metaverse is,” Cook was quoted saying by Bright news channel. In some ways, Cook has a point, because, it just feels like an extension and marketing push for virtual reality with a broader scope of work.

He also mentioned that people will like the experience of virtual life, but are unlikely to make it their whole life. “It’s something you can really immerse yourself in. And that can be used in a good way. But I don’t think you want to live your whole life that way,” he added.

However, it seems Apple has a more positive outlook on Augmented Reality (AR), which probably explains its supposed focus on the Mixed Reality ecosystem with its rumoured headset coming out next year.

“Imagine suddenly being able to teach with AR and demonstrate things that way. Or medically, and so on. Like I said, we are really going to look back and think about how we once lived without AR,” Cook noted.

AR is already part of Apple’s ecosystem with the ARKit platform which has enabled developers to create apps for different AR-based solutions, which includes games as well. Google is another giant that has given AR a shot, while Meta continues to dabble in the world of the metaverse with its slow decline in the social networking arena.

