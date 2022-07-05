Here’s What Apple Has To Say About Tracking Concerns With AirTag

More reports of AirTag misuse have come to light in the past few weeks, and the latest is about a viral post where a woman found out later that an AirTag was put inside her bag for tracking without her knowledge.

AirTag was supposed to help people find their lost objects and allow them to track items like keys that are easy to misplace. But in recent times, AirTag has become a tool for wrongful practices, including an incident where a woman killed her boyfriend after reportedly tracking him down using his AirTag through the iPhone.

This week’s instance comes from a woman who is based out of Los Angeles and did not notice the AirTag until the tracker alert was raised by her iPhone. “I got a ‘Find My’ notification at the end of the night that I didn’t think anything of but opened it anyway and it turned out to be this someone had been tracking me for two hours,” she said via a tweet thread.

An apple AirTag was put on me to track my location Saturday night. I’m sharing what happened to me so you know what to look for as I had never heard of this prior to Saturday night. — Hannah Rose May (@Hannahrosemay_) June 28, 2022

Apple has been investigating such incidents and has been looking at different ways to make AirTag safer, but its overall size and use case has become a cause for concern. Apple had mentioned its efforts to minimise such incidents by working with law enforcement agencies, and it had even shared a statement regarding this back in February this year.

“We have been actively working with law enforcement on all AirTag-related requests we’ve received. Based on our knowledge and on discussions with law enforcement, incidents of AirTag misuse are rare; however, each instance is one too many,” Apple mentioned in its post.

Apple has already laid down the plans to make AirTag safer, with features like precision finding, display alert with sound, refining unwanted tracking alert logic and tuning the AirTags sound so that people can easily hear the alert. These changes are yet to be offered, and going by these series of events related to AirTag, it is high time that Apple rolls out the safety features at the earliest.

