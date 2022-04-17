Here’s What Twitter ‘Edit Tweet’ Feature Could Look Like

Twitter has started working on its edit tweet feature, something that people have been asking the platform for years. But new developments suggest Twitter is making some changes in the backend which will retain the previous set of tweets before you edited them.

The details have been shared by researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who tweeted that the edit button could feature an “immutable" quality.

Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 16, 2022

We are still not sure how the edit history of your tweet will reflect at the front-end for the public. Twitter is most likely to offer the edit button for the Twitter Blue users initially, and expected to bring the feature to everyone sometime in the near future.

Also Read: Zoom Brings New Products For Video Meetings As Businesses Open Office

Many people commented on Jane’s post, sharing their own thoughts on how the edit tweet function should be used/designed by Twitter’s engineers.

Advertisement

Twitter shared the news about working on the edit tweet feature few days back. Elon Musk ran a poll on the micro-blogging platform prior to the announcement, where most people voted in favour of the option. But Twitter officially confirmed the details about the feature, and mentioned that it has been working on the tool since last year, and not acting on Musk’s public poll.

Also Read: Elon Musk Demands Long Form Tweets As 280 Characters Not Enough For Him

“We didn’t get the idea from a poll (by Elon Musk). We’re kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue. Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible," Twitter posted.

But experts are concerned about how the edit tweet feature will play out. People can easily rephrase their sentences, and claim virality to any content by changing its context.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

So, the option of the tweet history makes sense, but until Twitter shows us a live example of the feature, it would be hard to say if the mechanism will work and fool-proof it for users over the future, and those tweeting in the past.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.