Here’s When the Huawei Mate 20, Honor 20, and Honor View 20 Will Receive Android Q

While Huawei has been hard at work to develop its Harmony OS, the company has insisted that the operating system will only be used if using Android on Huawei and Honor devices becomes impossible. For now, Huawei is still committed to Android and they have said that the next EMUI 10 update will be based on Android Q, which is the new version of Google's operating system, reported XDA Developers.

According to the report, Huawei confirmed at its Developer Conference on August 9 that the EMUI 10 beta will be coming to the Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro on September 8. Huawei has also shared a timeline for EMUI 10 beta release for its other devices as well. According to a report, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Huawei Mate 20, the Huawei Mate 20 X and Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design will receive the EMUI 10 beta in late September 2019. Honor devices, including the Honor 20, the Honor 20 Pro, Honor Magic 2 and the Honor View 20 will receive Magic UI 3.0 update based on Android Q in late September as well.

According to XDA Developers, the biggest change to the Android Q build is the ability to use a system-wide dark theme. This will include EMUI 10 even forcing it on third party apps whether they have the dark theme added or not. Other changes from the Android Q include the Setting app becoming simpler, changes to the Camera UI, a new swipe gesture to access the app drawer and changes to the Quick Settings panels to make tiles more accessible. Developments also include new animations for a few transitions.

