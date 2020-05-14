Here's When You Can Buy the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro in India

OnePlus has confirmed that its new OnePlus 8 series will finally go on sale in India from May 29. Making the announcement on its Red Cable Club community program, the company has also rolled out some exclusive offers as well. While both the phones are listed on Amazon India for pre-order, the company is also going to host a special early access sale on May 18, to sell limited quantities of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Price and Sale Offers

The base model of the OnePlus 8 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) is priced at Rs 41,999 while the 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 44,999. The top 12GB + 256GB variant has been priced at Rs 49,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB + 128GB variant has a price tag of Rs 54,999. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model for the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for Rs 59,999.

The company has also announced some sale offers to woo more customers, including an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus 8 Pro and Rs 2,000 one the OnePlus 8. However, these offers are only available for SBI credit card owners. Customers can also avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI facility across OnePlus.in and Amazon.in via all popular debit and credit cards. Furthermore, with Bajaj Finance, customers can also purchase the OnePlus 8 series smartphones at "one-third of the total value" and pay the remaining amount at low monthly installments of a 12-month period. Reliance Jio has also announced that it will be giving benefits worth Rs 6,000, which includes Rs 150 off on 40 prepaid charges of Rs 349.

The company has also announced that the limited edition Pop-Up Bundle for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is going to cost a mere Rs 1,000 more than the retail price of the phones. The Pop-Up bundle includes the phone itself along with a pair of the company's new Bullets Wireless Z earphones, a bumper case, and a Karbon case. An exclusive sale will be offered only to the OnePlus Red Cable Club members on May 28.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 colour profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Pro version, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ and QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Another important feature is the battery of OnePlus 8. The device offers a 4,300mAh battery, and what more, it is said to provide 13% more capacity than its predecessor, OnePlus 7T. There is also a triple-camera setup at the back. The primary camera is a 48-megapixel powered by the Sony IMX586 sensor just like last year. The rest is a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and the third one is a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, is also packed with the 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 3168 X 1440-pixel resolution and a 19:8:9 aspect ratio. Interestingly, the device also has a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8 Pro also offers the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The device offers up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage. There is a quad-camera setup taking care of the photography needs, as well as 4,510mAh battery. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available on Amazon.in, OnePlus India website, and select retail stores as well.



