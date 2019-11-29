Here's When Your Realme Phone Will Get The ColorOS 7 Based on Android 10

Come 2020, Realme will roll out the ColorOS 7 for some of its smartphones in India. The Shenzhen-based Chinese smartphone manufacturing company has released a roadmap for ColorOS 7. The ColorOS 7 rollout will commence from January 2020. Users of Realme X2 Pro seem to be a lucky lot as they would get the chance to experience the beta version of ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 a bit earlier. As per the schedule, Realme XT and Realme Pro users would be the first ones to receive the Android 10 update in January 2020. Realme X and Realme 5 Pro users will get the update in February, while Realme X2 Pro users would start receiving the ColorOS 7-based custom UI update in March. The month of April would see Realme 3 and Realme 3i users receiving the update. Realme 5 and Realme 5S will receive the Android 10 and ColorOS7 update in May, while users of Realme 2 Pro will start receiving the update in June.

Realme C2 will also receive the latest software update, which is expected sometime in the third quarter of 2020, according to the report. Users of Realme XT who have already participated in the ColorOS 6.7 program would also start to receive ColorOS 7 updates by the end of November. Realme has also revealed that its version of ColorOS 7 will be different from Oppo's version, which has launched ColorOS7 in India on Tuesday, November 26.

