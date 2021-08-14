Here's Why Amazon Prime Users Are Cancelling Their Membership After Bezos' Space Trip

Amazon founder and one of the richest man on the planet, Jeff Bezos recently took a trip to space. After his trip, Bezos thanked Amazon customers and employees for “funding" his trip to the space. This, however, didn’t sit well with either groups of people as they took his thank you note as the world’s richest person rubbing it in their face. Many Amazon customers are now saying that they are against funding private space trips for a billionaire and are hence, cancelling their Amazon Prime subscription. Bezos took to space on July 20 in a test launch flight before his company Blue Origin began commercial operations for space tourism.

Bezos, while thanking Amazon customers and employees for “funding" his trip to the space, said “I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this," Bezos said. “So seriously, for every Amazon customer out there, and every Amazon employee, thank you from the bottom of my heart, very much. It’s very appreciated," Bezos said. Soon after, several people criticised Bezos’ statement as being “tone deaf." While there has been backlash since the time Bezos made the statement, a report in Business Insider says that many customers are cancelling their Amazon Prime subscriptions.

I'm about to cancel my Amazon prime membership quite literally just bc bezos said "thanks, you guys are the ones who paid for this" upon return from space.— ɴᴀᴅɪᴀ 💉💉 (@VainArab) July 24, 2021

I should really cancel https://t.co/9TEclARrU6— Dionne Ayanna (@DionneAyanna) August 12, 2021

After some major self-reflection, I have come to the conclusion that Amazon does not match my own values. I have decided to cancel my prime membership and invite others to do the same.Amazon Customers Cancel Prime Subs After Jeff Bezos' Trip to Space https://t.co/TXuKOD0zg6 — Erin Stanwix (@estanwix5) August 11, 2021

Definitely making me rethink my membership as well https://t.co/14G936S8JW— meredith stclair (@meredithstclai1) August 11, 2021

I'm about to cancel my Amazon prime membership quite literally just bc bezos said "thanks, you guys are the ones who paid for this" upon return from space.#JeffBezos #Amazon #AmazonPrime— Sanjay Godiyal (@godiyalsanjay) August 14, 2021

Users on Facebook and Twitter expressed satisfaction at cancelling the subscription. A user on Twitter even asked Bezos to give all Amazon Prime subscribers a ticket on his space flight, as “a freebie considering we paid for you to go to space!"

