Home » News » Tech » Here's Why Amazon Prime Users Are Cancelling Their Membership After Bezos' Space Trip
2-MIN READ

Here's Why Amazon Prime Users Are Cancelling Their Membership After Bezos' Space Trip

Jeff Bezos, after his space trip, thanked employees and customers for "funding" his trip. (Image Credit: Reuters)

Jeff Bezos, after his space trip, thanked employees and customers for "funding" his trip. (Image Credit: Reuters)

Jeff Bezos took to space on July 20 in a test launch flight before his company Blue Origin began commercial operations for space tourism.

Amazon founder and one of the richest man on the planet, Jeff Bezos recently took a trip to space. After his trip, Bezos thanked Amazon customers and employees for “funding" his trip to the space. This, however, didn’t sit well with either groups of people as they took his thank you note as the world’s richest person rubbing it in their face. Many Amazon customers are now saying that they are against funding private space trips for a billionaire and are hence, cancelling their Amazon Prime subscription. Bezos took to space on July 20 in a test launch flight before his company Blue Origin began commercial operations for space tourism.

Bezos, while thanking Amazon customers and employees for “funding" his trip to the space, said “I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this," Bezos said. “So seriously, for every Amazon customer out there, and every Amazon employee, thank you from the bottom of my heart, very much. It’s very appreciated," Bezos said. Soon after, several people criticised Bezos’ statement as being “tone deaf." While there has been backlash since the time Bezos made the statement, a report in Business Insider says that many customers are cancelling their Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Users on Facebook and Twitter expressed satisfaction at cancelling the subscription. A user on Twitter even asked Bezos to give all Amazon Prime subscribers a ticket on his space flight, as “a freebie considering we paid for you to go to space!"

first published:August 14, 2021, 09:15 IST