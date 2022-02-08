Here’s why Apple MacBook May Never Get iPhone-like Face ID Lock

If you ever thought Apple would bring Face ID technology to the MacBook series, it is unlikely to happen. According to the latest report, the company is yet to figure out a way to integrate the Face ID authentication feature into a thin notebook display. Instead, the Cupertino-based giant has reportedly tested the tool for its bigger iMac desktops, according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, who shared these insights in his latest Power On newsletter.

“So if Face ID comes to the Mac, I think it will be on an iMac or external monitor first. Apple has definitely been working on this, but time will tell if they launch it,” he added in the report.

Apple launched the new MacBook with a unique notch design a few months back, intriguing people about the future of the notebook series. Notch has become part of the Apple ecosystem ever since Face ID technology was introduced with the iPhone X series in 2017. And bringing the notch to MacBook understandably got the fanboys excited. However, the latest update from Gurman does come as a downer for them.

Either ways, we are hoping Apple has finally found the right formula to offer Face ID on other devices. After all, we already have the feature on the iPad Pro lineup; both the 11 and 12.9-inch models. Many expect the iPad Air to get it next, which could be unveiled along with the 5G iPhone SE variant in the coming weeks.

Face ID on Apple is a benchmark that others have tried to replicate but yet to get the desired results. On Android, you have the feature integrated into the software, which most phone makers do not prescribe to be tightly secure. And if Apple manages to innovate the feature and offer on its notebook, the tech giant could add another feather in its illustrious cap.

