Here's Why Getting A Cheaper iPhone 14 Model From The US May Not Be The Best Idea

The Apple iPhone 14 series was launched last year during Apple’s Far Out event, where the company also launched its new Apple Watch models and the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro. Like every year, this year also we are seeing a major price difference between the iPhone 14’s price in India and the iPhone’s price in the US. Now, while the price difference between India and the US is something we have learned to live with, things are a bit different this year since if you are in India, buying the cheaper iPhone 14 from the US may not be the best idea. Here’s why:

Apple last night announced that the iPhone 14 series will come with eSIM connectivity. What this means that the iPhone 14 models will not have a SIM tray to put a physical SIM tray inside the phone. Instead, users will have to opt for an electronic SIM or an eSIM from their iPhone 14 model, a service that is has not been adopted widely in India yet.

Now, while the leading telecom operators in India like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi do provide an eSIM, it is not a common feature, since it is expensive and requires the manufacture to create a dedicated space on the motherboard. Apple is one of the few companies that gives eSIM support for the iPhone, and this time around, the company has gone ahead and completely removed the physical SIM tray from iPhone 14 models, at least in the US market.

So, if you are someone who was unfazed by the rising price difference between India and US for the iPhone, it is not the same as every year, and bringing an iPhone from the US may come with its own problems. While enabling an eSIM is a rather simple task for all leading telecom providers, it comes with its own disadvantages like you can’t switch between devices frequently – you can’t take out SIM card and put it inside the new phone, and the activation process forces users to go through the whole process again, if they decide to switch their phone.

The Apple iPhone 14 series was launched last night during Apple’s Far Out event and comes with some new additions. The iPhone 14 Plus is a new device in the lineup, and comes with the same specs as the vanilla iPhone 14, just with a bigger 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 14 Plus replaces the “Mini” iPhone that we saw with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, come with a major design change. The new premium iPhone models have finally gotten rid of the notch, and instead come with a pill-shaped hole punch setup that Apple is calling a Dynamic Island.

