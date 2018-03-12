Here's Why New Nokia Phones Are Even Stronger Than Before; Interaction With Juho Sarvikas

HMD Global was at the top of its game at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The company unveiled five new Nokia phones ranging right from a 4G version of Nokia's iconic 8110 to the latest Android OS smartphones. The five new Nokia phones unveiled at the event are namely - Nokia 8110 (4G), Nokia 1, Nokia 6, Nokia 7 Plus and the new Nokia flagship, Nokia 8 Sirocco. The list in itself is a testimony to the fact that the company has been busy this time around for its unveiling event at the MWC 2018.The same is ascertained by Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global. In an interaction with Siddhartha Sharma of News18 Tech, Juho reveals how the company has focussed on catering to all the budget segments in the smartphone industry with its launch, how it has further enhanced the durability on its new Nokia phones and why the Nokia 8110 was rebranded after years. Catch the fun-filled interaction here as Juho walks us through each of the new Nokia phones and tells us about the reason behind the launch of each and every one of them.