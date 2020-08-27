Here's Why The Redmi 9 Prime is The Best Phone To Buy Under Rs 10,000

The Redmi 9 Prime is quite similar to the internationally launched Redmi 9. One has to give credit to the makers for packing in a massive 5,020mAh battery. There is no doubt about the fact that the battery of the phone is its biggest USP. In terms of the display, the phone has a 6.53-inch panel with a dewdrop notch at the top. As for the other design aspects, you get a 3.5mm audio jack, primary microphone, speaker, and USB Type-C port that can be easily spotted at the bottom. The volume control is on the right side of the device while the left side includes two sim slots and one micro SD card slot. The device also houses a fingerprint scanner at the back and an infrared blaster port on the top, a trademark feature seen on most Xiaomi devices. This phone runs on Android 10 with the company's MIUI 11 on top.

The Redmi 9 Prime is available in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare colours. The newly released phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. There are two variants of the phone, one is of 64GB and the other is of 128 GB. The RAM on both the variants is 4 GB. The basic variant is priced at Rs 9,999 while the higher variant can be purchased for Rs 11,999.

The device packs in a quad-camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. For the price, the phone is perhaps the best device as it has all the latest features and a massive battery as well.