Here’s Why US Vice President Kamala Harris Never Uses Bluetooth Headphones

The vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris does not use Bluetooth headphones. You might remember that “we did it, Joe" call where the US Vice President is seen talking to Joe Biden to congratulate him on winning the 2020 US Presidential Elections. During that call, Harris is seen holding her phone in one hand, and a pair of wired earphones in another. On several other occasions, Harris is seen using wired earphones, which makes us wonder - what does the US Vice President have against wireless headphones? Turns out, Harris does not like them since she is extremely careful about security and technology.

A report in Politico has said that Harris is wary of Bluetooth headphones and prefers wired ones. This is because wired headphones are safer and Bluetooth headphones can give hackers a way in. Multiple reports have said that Bluetooth connections can be hacked. Cybercriminals can hack a Bluetooth connection and take control of the device. They can also install malware or spyware to see what you’re up to, on your device.

John Scott Railton, a researcher in Citizen Labs has said that Harris is smart and knows the risks. In a Tweet, Railton said that by keeping Bluetooth OFF, Harris is reducing a host of risks, including close-access attacks against her smartphone.

In July, the National Security Agency (NSA) had published a document that focused on cybersecurity guidance and noted the risks of Bluetooth technology. The NSA also noted in the document that Bluetooth should not be used to communicate passwords or sensitive data.

