Here’s Your First Look at The Upcoming OnePlus 8T

OnePlus is expected to launch an update for the OnePlus 8 next month. As per the company’s launch cycle, we are expecting the new OnePlus 8T along with the final and stable build of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. We’ve seen certain leaks around the smartphone recently and the latest one gives away the design renders of the phone, confirming that the handset is going to look a lot like a Samsung smartphone.

Thanks to @OnLeaks and Pricebaba, we now have an official look at the upcoming smartphone. Sure, these are note the final and official renders, but they do seem to be quite legit. Just like the OnePlus 7T from last year, the company is going to introduce a new camera module at the back. However, unlike the OnePlus 7T, this one is not unique. In fact the camera module design on the OnePlus 8T seems very similar to some of the ones that we’ve seen on various Samsung smartphones. It includes an ‘L’ arrangement of four cameras lenses and an LED flash on the top right.

As for the front, the 8T is going to be similar to the OnePlus 8, having a punch hole on the top left corner. It is expected to shave off a few millimeters from the top and bottom bezels. As per previous leaks, the smartphone is going to upgrade the display to a 120Hz panel, just like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The display size is rumoured to measure at 6.55-inches which sounds exactly the same as the OnePlus 8.

The quad cameras at the back are expected to include a 48-megapixel sensor with a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel sensor to take macro shots, and a 2-megapixel sensor to help in taking portraits. Despite having a 48-megapixel camera yet again, the overall quality is expected to be better thanks to the new imaging sensor.

We are expecting Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon flagship chipset, the 865+ along with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a confirmation that the smartphone would come with the new Android 11 update with the company’s upcoming OxygenOS 11 update. Expect the new OnePlus 8T to launch by early October as the handset has already received the BIS certifications. The OnePlus 8 came with pricing that was upwards of Rs 40,000 and the 8T should match up although there is no information on that as of now.