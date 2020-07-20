Here’s Your First Look at the Upcoming OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones

We are just a day away from OnePlus’ upcoming launch of its new smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. The company is also going to launch its first true wireless earphones, the OnePlus Buds. There have been a bunch of leaks in the past and while the company has revealed certain features of the TWS, it seems like we have our first proper unofficial look.

Recently, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei was seen wearing the earphones in a recent interview with popular tech YouTuber MKBHD. As per a new report by 9to5Google, the new OnePlus Buds will come in three colour options- white, black, and blue (similar to the OnePlus Nord). Images of the upcoming earphones were apparently spotted in a code for an APK in a recent OnePlus 8 update. The images give a look at the buds as well as the charging case as well as the setup process.

The case seems to be similar to the recently launched Vivo TWS Neo having an oval design with an LED indicator on the front, a pairing button at the back, and “Designed by OnePlus” branding. The black version of the earphones seems to have red accents while the blue or teal variant comes with yellow accents.

Like most true wireless earphones, the OnePlus Buds will allow you to connect them to your smartphone by just opening the case. Expect some additional animations regarding the charge status to be available exclusively on OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus has already confirmed that the case will support Warp Charge offering 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes. The earbuds are also expected to offer 4.5 hours of battery life and a total of 30 hours of battery life with the case.