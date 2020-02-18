Hershey's Chocolates Valentine’s Day Campaign Reaches over 12 Million Instagram Users

This Valentine’s Day Hershey’s chocolates launched a quirky Instagram campaign called ‘That’s What We Said’ in the first week of February. The campaign made couples ask fun and interesting questions about each other and their respective relationships. The cinch here was that the answers had to match, and if they did, the couples scored a point.

In an innovative twist, the campaign utilised the existing Instagram feature, ‘pull and zoom’. Each partner was asked to place his or her fingers on the image and zoom in to read the question and answer accurately. Once the couples got their score, they could share them along with their experience and flaunt their compatibility on their own Insta stories.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Sarosh Shetty, Marketing Director, Hershey India said: “Instagram is integral to Gen Z’s life where they express and celebrate all their relationships. Hence, Hershey’s launched this Insta-first digital campaign to bring their loved ones together and strengthen their bond through a fun and quirky game - ‘That’s What We Said’, this Valentine’s Day. We are happy that we were able to grab the attention and garner such a huge organic engagement with our audiences through this campaign.”

Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult said, “The acceptance of Instagram amongst millennials is huge and we wanted to optimise this knowledge in an innovative way rather than through the traditional portrayal of Valentine’s Day. Leveraging the ‘pull and zoom’ feature of Instagram, we made the couples have some fun and build a stronger bond. The campaign has created a fantastic buzz since its launch.”

‘That’s What We Said’ has already marked over 17.09 million impressions, with a reach of 12.91 million on Instagram. Since the game was played on Hershey India Instagram page, Hershey’s also witnessed a massive surge in profile visits amounting to 42,000 and over 900 mentions of the brand.