HikeLand Strives to Bring a New Virtual Social Experience to India

Hike Sticker Chat (Previously known as Hike Messenger) has introduced a new feature to its platform. HikeLand is positioned as the next big digital social experience by bringing a virtual world for its users. The idea behind HikeLand is to go beyond the age-old messaging and timeline user interfaces.

As a part of the initial launch, HikeLand will offer two shared experiences for users- Home and Big Screen. Home is where users can hang out with their friends, watch videos on YouTube and even make voice calls. Users can further customise their Home with a bunch of themes and decor items. It will be a private space which means no one can enter a Home in HikeLand without the user's invitation.

The second part is Big Screen which the company calls a “theatre with a virtual twist.” Users can meet new people and form new friendships. This is an open theater scenario powered by YouTube where users can tune into movies and various shows around Comedy, Sports, and more. Users can jump into a show of their choice using their HikeMoji, find out more about who they are watching this content with through their profiles, and begin a conversation only if a user accepts the invitation.

Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike, said, “With advancements in technology, so much is possible today that wasn’t even just a few years ago. The world has evolved, it’s time for social products to as well. With HikeLand, we’re launching the world’s first mobile-first Virtual World. A brand new take on how people can hangout online, transcending beyond the limitations of the offline world. It’s a paradigm shift in the user experience which goes beyond the traditional feed, likes, comments, and shares. The early preview really is the tip of the iceberg and we’re excited to begin building this out with our community.

Think of HikeLand as a new virtual world that resides inside your phone. This concept might sound old, but it is definitely unique for the Indian audience especially at a time when we have no option but to stay indoors. And while the early preview is limited, there are a lot of possibilities here. The good thing is, the company seems to be maintaining its mission of bringing new ways to communicate, and the launch of HikeLand couldn’t come at a better time.

