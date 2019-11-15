HikeMoji is Yet Another Digital Avatar, But With a Local Twist

There can never be too many ways to make animated emojis or your digital avatars, and here comes another one. Hike today announced its own version called HikeMoji, which the company says “offers an incredibly personal way for users to bring their funnest, most expressive selves online.”

Now Hike might not be the first one to let you create your personal avatar, but it does offer a unique proposition. Once a user creates his/her HikeMoji on Hike Sticker Chat app, it can be personalized with over 1000 elements most of which are hyperlocal built for the Indian audience. On top of that, once your HikeMoji digital avatar is ready, the app can automatically generate over 100 exclusive HikeMoji Stickers available to that user based on the language of their choice. The HikeMoji Stickers are available in 7 regional languages in addition to English & Hindi and can also be shared across social media platforms.

The new HikeMoji feature offers a large variety of hairstyles, facial features, bindis, local clothing, nose pins and more to customise your avatar to your liking. The company further mentions that a person’s HikeMoji is created using advanced Computer Vision and deep neural networks enabling the platform to search around 100 trillion combinations of facial shape and color features.

“With incredible advancements in technology so much more is possible today. Today we can do things we couldn’t, even just a few years ago. We’re seeing self-worth move online faster than ever before and the youth spend far more time perfecting their online lives than their lives offline. HikeMoji has been built with that in mind. It is a way to bring your true-est, fun-est most expressive self-online. With HikeMoji, you can be the you, that you’ve always wanted to be,” said Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike.

