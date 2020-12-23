Hisense Tornado 4K 55-Inch TV Launched With Dolby Vision, Android 9 & More: Price & Specs

Hisense, a Chinese electronics and electronics manufacturer has launched its Tornado 4K TV series in India. The company said that the Tornado 4K series is aimed at redefining the overall TV viewing experience as it perfectly balances stylish design and ultimate sound clarity with a host of technologically advanced features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Android TV 9.0, and more. The Hisense Tornado 4K series has been priced at Rs 44,990 onwards in India.

The Hisense Tornado 4K 55-inch TV is equipped six front-firing JBL speakers, out of which four are full-range speakers and two are high frequency speakers. The Hisense Tornado 4K 55-inch TV delivers a 102W sound using these speakers. Further, the speakers use Dolby Atmos technology that allows for moving audio on screen. The TV also comes with Dolby Vision HDR technology that automatically creates a perfect picture by optimising content scene-to-scene to deliver the best experience a TV is capable of. It can deliver highlights that are up to 40 times brighters, black that are 10 times darker, and 1000 times more colour volume than a standard SDR display. Further, the Tornado 4K TV comes with ultra-dimming technology and Smooth Motion technology to provide a more immersive viewing experience.

Further, the UHD AI Upscaler technology on the Hisense Tornado 4K turns FHD content into Ultra HD 4K quality allowing to upgrade the quality of normal FHD content from even a set top box. It also supports a variety of HDR formats as well including HDR10+ decoding, HDR10, and HLG. You can play HDR games, stream or Plug n Play HDR movies, with support of multiple HDR formats in all inputs.

The Hisense Tornado 4K TV is powered by Android TV 9.0 Pie operating system from Google and comes with built-in Google Assistant. It also has access to the Google Play Store that allows users access to 500,000+ TV shows and movies. With Chromecast built-in, users can also cast other devices on their Tornado 4K 55-inch TV. In terms of connectivity, it comes with Dual Band Wi-Fi Support through which a user can experience 5G speeds and effortless 4K streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube etc. Further, the TV has 3 HDMI ports which can be utilized for set top box, gaming console, streaming devices, home theaters etc. and the additional 2 USB ports can connect with hard drives and other USB devices. All the HDMI ports are HDMI 2.0 and support 4K resolution inputs with HDCP 2.2 support.