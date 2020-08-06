Hisense U7QF QLED TV Exclusive Review: 65-inch 4K QLED Do Not Get Better Than This < Rs 1,00,000

Choice is usually a good thing. It gives consumers the illusion of power. That they can pick from what they feel offers the most bang for the buck. Yet, when there is so much choice, it is easy to get sidetracked from what you actually need. And that, if you are shopping for a TV, is a slick smart TV experience with a good display panel that does visual justice to whatever is going on. Yet, many of us falter on the shop floor and indeed the virtual shop floors on Amazon and Flipkart. When we see all those “deals” fluttering their eyes at us. Often unknown brands. Often lesser known brands. Often blatant unknown products. But all claiming the world. Premium experience at a surprisingly affordable price and what not. More often than not, once you do splurge on these after being made to feel special, you realise not much is what it seemed not too long ago. Poor picture quality, half-baked HDR capabilities, smart TV features that are sluggish to say the least and needless to say, really bad sound. I have always believed that when you buy a TV, you intend to keep it for a few years. Particularly if it is a 65-inch 4K beauty that you are eyeing. Such as this one from Hisense, which is now making and selling TVs in India. The Hisense U7QF 65 QLED TV has some stiff competition and well, it delivers exactly how it should.

The Hisense U7QF 65 QLED TV is priced at Rs 89,990 and for a 65-inch panel, that is indeed a great price. If you are looking for alternatives for a 65-inch QLED panel 4K HDR TV, your choice is then the Samsung Q60T which has a sticker price of Rs 1,84,990 at this time, unless you can snare some deals on that one. The OnePlus Q1 range is there too, priced at Rs 69,990 and Rs 99,990 but remember, those two TVs are 55-inches in size. You could also choose to wait for the TCL C815 QLED in the 65-inch avatar, but why would you want to? The Hisense U7QF 65 QLED TV is ticking off not just the spec sheet, but the overall experience bit as well. And quite overwhelmingly, I might add. To be very honest, and this is just between us, I did not expect it to be this good.

This Will Sit Proudly In Your Living Room

It is in the design department that the Hisense U7QF 65 QLED TV most certainly excels from the get go. You will like to keep it in the living room where everyone can see it. That is, once the pandemic slows down and you start to invite guests over. The bezels around the 65-inch display panel are really slim. The thin base bezel beneath the screen has a dual tone finish which you will notice amidst the continuity of finish and colour. Also, you feel the edges have been slightly chopped off and it all just looks visually very appealing. The trapezium shaped table stand is a solid base for this big TV to sit on, and actually while giving it a futuristic look, also kind of hides away in plain sight. I like these sort of table stand designs, unlike the general trend towards attaching them close to either end of the display panel.

It is not just beauty without substance. The Hisense U7QF 65 QLED TV has more than enough ports that you would expect on a premium television, which this is. There are four HDMI ports, and one of those supports the ARC standard as well. Handy, in case you want to connect a soundbar to the TV.

QLED Is A Solid Foundation for the premium TV experience

The Hisense U7QF 65 QLED TV is one of those prime examples of a TV that is not cutting any corners on the spec sheet. Mind you, all that in the end translates into a great TV viewing experience. For starters, the TV used the QLED panel, which itself has advantages in terms of the experience it can potentially offer. That is additionally paired with Quantum Dot Colour and Full Array Local Dimming technologies as well. From what I noticed in the mix between TV shows, movies, Formula 1 action on the weekends and some PlayStation games, the optimization for these has been done rather well. The Full Array QLED panel does exhibit really good brightness levels and returns with pure white colours, so much so that you may want to tone down the picture settings a little bit. The blacks look deep as well and you get the three step dimming setting option in the picture settings menu.

This TV is really bright. Particularly with the backlight at 100 and the default picture settings even for home. You will surely want to dial down the backlight and brightness just a tad if you like to watch TV in a dim lit room. Remember, there are different picture settings for normal content, Dolby Vision content and HDR 10+ content, so do remember to tweak these the first time you watch content in each of these formats. Dolby Vision and HDR 10 content looks absolutely gorgeous on this, with excellent detailing and the depth that a lot of TVs claiming to be HDR ready just aren’t able to represent on the screen. A lot of that has to do with the QLED panel, something I have grown quite accustomed to with the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro over a fairly long period of time.

Even with the fast motion settings dialled up to Smooth or Film, there is absolutely no tearing of the on-screen visuals, be it for sports broadcasts, action movie scenes or games. I have seen a lot of TVs suffer with either screen tearing momentarily as the panel struggles to keep up with the image processing, or struggle with occasional image ghosting (such as when a ball skips over the green grass on its way to the boundary, in a cricket match).

HiSense have used what they call the Hi-View Engine, an AI led image processor that is working in the background, realtime, to alter whatever is needed before you see it. The Hisense U7QF 65 QLED TV panel is rated at 700 nits brightness, which should work brilliantly even in a brightly lit living room, for instance. And even with the brightness, contrast and backlight dialed up, you will notice how natural and even the skin tones remain. This is something the OnePlus TV does well on its QLED panel as well, but the Hisense U7QF 65 QLED TV and the OnePlus Q1 Pro are rare examples--most TVs struggle, irrespective of what they may claim, and everyone’s skin looks whiter than it actually is on those panels. Unnatural, and a turn off, no matter how affordable and value for money those TVs may be.

The UHD AI upscaler is similar to the resolution boosting tech that a lot of TVs claim to have. Yet, not many work as well as the work Hisense have done for the U7QF 65 QLED TV. Admittedly, you will probably not be watching much lower resolution content on a TV as big as this. But when you do come across something on YouTube or Disney+ Hotstar for instance, the TV works out what each visual is all about and adds pixels to boost the resolution. From what I experienced, at no point did this look unnatural or artificial.

In fact, if no one told you the TV was upscaling content, you’d think the content looked this good originally.

Audio will work well for most of us

The Hisense U7QF 65 QLED TV doesn’t experiment with built-in soundbars, though maybe that was a risk worth taking. What you do get from the 30-watt built-in speakers is rich and clear sound, at even high volumes. This supports Dolby Atmos audio as well. The built-in speakers don’t judder, there isn’t any jarring that is audible and dialogue clarity is quite good across the volume range. You have the EQ option in the audio settings to dial up the lower frequencies as well. But that’s about it. For most users, this will work brilliantly. Yet, having used the TCL C8 Series Android TV recently, complete with the Onkyo soundbar integrated, bass just gets that little bit enhanced where you really want it to. That being said, not everyone wants big bass from their TV, and the Hisense U7QF 65 QLED TV gets the job done on the audio front for the most part.

Smart TV is smart, because it is pure Android TV

Hisense has left Android TV 9.0 as is on the U7QF 65 QLED TV, and I really appreciate that. You get a pure Android TV experience, barring a couple of preloaded apps that really don’t get in the way at all. Hisense also has no battles with anyone, which means you get pretty much every streaming service that you may want on the TV. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Zee 5 and Airtel Xstream, to name a few, are all there. Plus, Android TV gets you the Google Assistant, voice controls and Chromecast built-in.

A Premium TV needs a better remote though

This neatly leads me to the remote. For a premium TV experience all around, I do get this niggling feeling that Hisense perhaps left the remote lower on their list of priorities. What you get, and the remote is your constant contact point with a TV, is a fairly basic experience. Yes, there are quick access keys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Disney+ Hotstar, but these seem like one too many quick access options cluttering the remote.

Then there is the layout of the navigation keys, which have the home key, return key, Google Assistant and Menu keys in very close proximity. It is quite easy to press the wrong key if you aren’t looking down at the remote. Perhaps I have been spoilt by the minimalistic remote of the Apple TV and subsequently the OnePlus TV range, but I do suspect a few users will struggle with incorrect button presses from time to time.

The Last Word: The 65-inch QLED TV to buy unless you want to pay 2X more

As it is with any new brand entering the Indian market, there is always that sense of intrigue which consumers, particularly the potential buyers, approach it with. It is a positive trend that the Indian market is no longer conservative about sticking with known brands, and there is the willingness to try new experiences. That will help the Hisense U7QF 65 QLED TV as it plays the premium TV experience aspect while still keeping the prices well in check. For a 4K QLED TV which has pretty much everything that you want, the Hisense U7QF 65 QLED TV is definitely very attractively priced. It has a specs sheet that is matching the very best QLED TV options, including the OnePlus Q1 series (which is 55-inches, mind you, if you are in the mood for a compromise), the seriously undercuts Samsung’s entry spec Q60T 4K QLED TV range by a huge margin.

It will only help Hisense that their new TVs will be sold across a variety of channels, including Amazon.in, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Tata Cliq. The company also claims 450 service centers across more than 18500 pin codes in India, which helps with the localization aspect too.