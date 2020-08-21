Hitman (2016) Free to Download for PC Gamers on Epic Store From August 27

Hitman (2016) has been a much-loved reboot of the super popular sleuth/crime shooter portfolio, and starting next week, the game will be offered as a free download for PC gamers by Epic Games. The publisher, who shot to popularity with viral Battle Royale game, Fortnite, offers one free game every week, and between August 27 and September 3, will offer the popular Hitman (2016) for free to all PC gamers. The free game is being offered in anticipation of the upcoming Hitman 3, the latest edition of the Hitman franchise, which is set to launch on PC exclusively via Epic Games in January 2021.

The 2016 reboot of Hitman offers updated graphics, while keeping the stealth shooter gaming experience intact. The game also carries forward the locations update to the Hitman series, which expanded the arenas of missions that you undertake as the supercharged Agent 47. One of the newest locations, for instance, is New York City – which will come with the Hitman (2016) package that Epic Games will be offering for free from next week.

Epic Games announced at the start of 2020 that as part of promoting its store, the publisher will be offering PC gamers one free game to download each week through the Epic Store. While a large section of the games offered for free are indie titles made by lesser known developers, Epic stole the headlines when it offered the pioneering open world game Grand Theft Auto: V for free to all PC gamers. It even offered pretty relaxed rules for getting the free games – all you need to do is create an Epic Store account, sign in with it on the Epic launcher for PCs, and download it whenever it’s convenient for you. In essence, once you sign up and click ‘buy’ on the free games, they are yours for free – forever.

Epic Games has also attempted to put up valiant competition against Valve’s Steam store, which has been the largely dominant PC games storefront for a long time. In a bid to rival the more established Steam and also move beyond its Fortnite-driven identity, Epic Games today has numerous PC exclusives under its wing, including the Tony Hawk Pro Skater franchise, upcoming Ubisoft AAA, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and of course, Hitman 3. The latter is being self-published by its makers IO Interactive, and is expected to premiere in January next year.